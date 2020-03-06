Delhi

DUTA protests against ‘job vulnerability’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday organised a demonstration at Mandi House against the “inhumane conditions” that plague the teachers of Delhi University and the New Education Policy (NEP).

“The abysmal condition of the Delhi University is perhaps best reflected by the state of qualified and eligible ad hoc and temporary teachers who have been endlessly waiting for permanent placements, in fact some for more than one decade,” DUTA said.

It added that teachers have been churning out batch after batch of meritorious students each year but have been subjected to constant vulnerability of jobs. DUTA demanded a one-time regulation for absorption of all existing ad hoc and temporary teachers.

