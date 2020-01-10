DUTA protests against delay in release of funds

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) protested against the delay in release of funds to 12 colleges run by the government at the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Following the expansion of the university on account of EWS reservations implemented in 2019, additional funds are required to support the increased intake of students as well as additional teaching and non-teaching posts and infrastructure improvements, the teachers said.

The additional posts are also essential to mitigate the crisis for ad-hoc teachers, who face job losses, said DUTA. The union also highlighted that several colleges have started new courses but did not have adequate teaching positions to cater to the same. However, no additional posts had been created for the same, it said, adding that the delay in sanctioning the posts was adversely effecting the teaching process.