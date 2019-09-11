DUTA opposes attack on ‘individual freedom’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday condemned the “arbitrary use of instruments of the state” to intimidate dissent in reference to search operation at the residence of Hany Babu, an associate professor at the university.

Mr. Babu has been teaching at the university for over a decade and has been a participant in struggles for academic freedom, democratic rights, and social justice, the union said. “Such raids without search warrants are against the very essence of democracy, individual freedom,” the group said. They also demanded an end to such “blatantly threatening postures towards voices of dissent and democracy”.