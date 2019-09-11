DUTA opposes attack on ‘individual freedom’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday condemned the “arbitrary use of instruments of the state” to intimidate dissent in reference to search operation at the residence of Hany Babu, an associate professor at the university.
Mr. Babu has been teaching at the university for over a decade and has been a participant in struggles for academic freedom, democratic rights, and social justice, the union said. “Such raids without search warrants are against the very essence of democracy, individual freedom,” the group said. They also demanded an end to such “blatantly threatening postures towards voices of dissent and democracy”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor