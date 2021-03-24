DUTA marches to CM’s residence with demands

NEW DELHI

It sought timely release of grants-in-aid to avert another imminent crisis

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Wednesday carried out a protest march to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding assurance of timely release of grants-in-aid, removal of the pattern of assistance document and revoking the Delhi government order appointing senior administrative officers in the 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the government.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said: “Employees of these 12 DU colleges have lost faith in Delhi government as it has not been releasing the grant-in-aids timely. DUTA notes with dismay that the additional grants and posts promised by Mr. Kejriwal to the principals of the 12 DU colleges in a meeting on March 16 has not yet materialised. This will again lead to financial crises in these colleges as they will not be paid salaries of February and there will also not be any settlement of long pending dues.”

The teachers’ body also sought removal of the pattern of assistance document.“This document is a prelude to massive restructuring of these colleges that would inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from DU. We remind you once again that such unilateral reworking of pattern of assistance without taking into consideration other stakeholders, including DU and employees of these colleges, is both unethical and illegal,” the DUTA said in a statement issued.

Opposing the Delhi government’s order of appointing Senior Administrative Officers to the 12 colleges, the DUTA said, “Introduction of such officers is not tenable under the framework of DU. The office of the principal is competent enough to look into these matters.”