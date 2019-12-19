DUTA marches demanding absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Wednesday took out a march from Feroz Shah Kotla to the University Grants Commission (UGC) demanding absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers and immediate promotions.

A DUTA delegation also met UGC Secretary and urged authorities to fulfil the demands put forth by the teachers. “The Secretary was categorical in stating that the demand for absorption can only be met by the government as it concerns teachers from universities across the country. The DUTA delegation was also informed that the setting up of a committee to look at the total length of past service for promotion of teachers, can be considered,” said Rajib Ray, the DUTA president.

Amidst heavy sloganeering demanding Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi’s resignation, Sant Prakash, an ad hoc teacher at Bhagini Nivedita College said, “We are facing repercussions of the faults that lie within the system. Even after filing the required forms, interviews for permanent positions have not been conducted since 2015.”

The DUTA added that a general body meeting will be held on Friday.