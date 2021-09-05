DUTA holds stir against NEP 2020 at Mandi House

‘one-time regulation for absorption for ad-hoc and temporary teachers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Sunday protested against the National Education Policy 2020 at Mandi House. They said the policy was an attempt to dilute and dismantle public funded education in the country.

The teachers said NEP 2020 is an attack on the autonomy of institutions and teachers and that governance will be handed over to private bodies, which will have the power to decide all aspects of courses, and number of teachers.

The DUTA said on Teachers’ Day, it was taking to the streets, to reiterate its demands that would be the real tribute any government could pay to teachers. They sought one-time regulation for the absorption for ad-hoc and temporary teachers, UGC takeover of the 12 DU colleges that are 100% maintained by Delhi government, death gratuity under the NPS scheme and promotion scheme for instructors and notification of the UGC Anomaly Committee Report.

“It is unfortunate that the government only pays lip service to the plight of teachers who work selflessly in precarious conditions while knowing that such major restructuring as envisaged in the NEP 2020 will lead to job cuts,” DUTA said.