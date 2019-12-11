DUTA holds rally on North Campus demanding absorption of ad hocs

Thousands of teachers of Delhi University, who have been on an indefinite strike since last week, held a rally at North Campus on Tuesday demanding the absorption of ad hoc teachers.

“The inhuman and exploitative conditions under which ad hoc teachers have been forced to work for years, including the denial of minimum employee rights like maternity leave and others, can only be mitigated through absorption,” the Delhi University Teachers’ Union (DUTA) said in a statement.

A few injured

When the protesting teachers attempted to move towards Mall Road, police used water cannons on them. “How can they tell us where we can go on our own campus?” asked Rajesh Jha, a member of the university’s executive council, who alleged that a few teachers were injured in the melee.

“The government and the university administration must understand that the demand for justice cannot be defeated by use of force,” said DUTA, adding “Police barricade, use of force and water cannon did not deter teachers who marched through the campus and carried out a brief symbolic sit-in on the Ring Road.”

Calls for dialogue

While the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) was quick to accede to the union’s immediate demands to withdraw a controversial circular calling for the appointment of guest teachers, the demand for one-time appointment and others such as counting of total years of service for promotions were not addressed, the union said, calling for the initiation of further dialogue by authorities.