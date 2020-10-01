DUTA holds protests over grant release

A four-day “Rolling Cluster-wise Strike” ended on Thursday that was organised by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), demanding release of grants for teachers of 12 colleges that are fully funded by the government.

Apart from online protests, DUTA officials said that several staff associations of the 12 colleges also held physical protests in their respective campuses.

The teachers’ body maintained that the grant released on September 22 by the Delhi government for six colleges were “not adequate to cover salaries of all employees and their dues.”

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “Employees are in extremely difficult situation as salaries and pensions have not been paid for over five months now. The DUTA has repeatedly pointed out that inordinate and unexplained delays in release of grant have had a crippling effect on these institutions which are among the best in the country.”

Mr. Ray added that the DUTA will observe “Satyagraha” on October 2, demanding release of salaries of ad hoc teachers of Dyal Singh College (Evening).