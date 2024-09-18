DUTA holds protest against possible de-affiliation of 12 State govt.-funded colleges

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Wednesday marched from the Vice-Chancellor’s office to the Vidhan Sabha i protest against the Delhi government’s “anti-education policies”.

The teachers’ body, in its protest, demanded the withdrawal of Chief Minister Designate Atishi’s letters regarding financial irregularities and illegal appointments at the 12 State-funded DU colleges, which were written during her tenure as Education Minister.

DUTA president A.K. Bhagi said the Delhi government wants to “convert the colleges into self-financing autonomous degree awarding colleges”, as stated in Ms. Atishi’s letters dated December 2023.

The teachers’ body also claimed the State government is “escaping its responsibility” to fund the colleges, and are “finding excuses” to de-affiliate them.

Last December, Ms. Atishi had alleged irregularities in the running of the colleges in a letter to the Union Education Minister. Following this, the university had formed a committee to investigate the claims, and in its report, had ruled out any appropriation of funds or financial irregularities. The committee had also said the colleges are an “integral part” of DU, and there was no question of de-affiliating them.

The two-day protest is set to continue on Thursday, with a candlelight vigil planned outside the Chief Minister Designate’s residence, said DUTA.

