DUTA hits out at Sisodia over graft charge

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his allegations of corruption among DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, and demanded the release of dues to the colleges.

“It is obvious this is another ploy for their callous and inhuman act of not releasing required grant-in-aid to these colleges,” DUTA said, adding that this has resulted in college employees going without salaries for several months.

The union claimed that for about a year, sanction of grants to these 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the government, had been sporadic and inadequate. Delays in release of funds had led to a crippling effect on the institutions.

The DUTA rejected claims of corruption arguing that three audits were carried out; and increase in required funds was on account of hike in minimum wage.