DUTA for withdrawal of appointment order

‘It undermines university’s character’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday marched to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office demanding withdrawal of a Finance Department order appointing senior administrative officers to the 12 government-funded DU colleges.

In a letter to Mr. Baijal, urging his intervention, DUTA president Rajib Ray said: “The order [dated February 17]... assigns to senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 DU colleges. This is not within the framework of the University of Delhi and such appointments undermine the office of the principal. This also undermines the Central university’s character of these colleges. This is an excessive interference.”

The teachers’ body also demanded withdrawal of the “pattern of assistance” document issued by the Directorate of Higher Education.

The letter read: “The provisions of this ‘pattern of assistance’ are designed to redefine association of these 12 colleges with Delhi University and divest Delhi government of its funding responsibility by coercing them to gradually become self-sustaining and self-sufficient.”

The DUTA said, “Release grants for infrastructure development and maintenance and for creating posts as required by the EWS expansion and for courses approved and started over the last few years.”