DUTA, DUSU join hands to oppose online open book exams

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSSU), along with several other student organisations, organised protests on social media against Delhi University’s move to conduct an online open book examination for the terminal year students.

DUTA urged the university to have an online meeting of the statutory bodies such as the Academic Council to take a considered decision in accordance with rules and seek feedback from students. It added that the manner in which the decision was in violation of statutory processes.

DUSU said that with the university closed, students were spread across the country and many did not have access to internet connectivity and laptops and the university was ignoring the feedback given to it by the students. It added that it was not a real test of the students knowledge as there was no mechanism to prevent foul play and as a system would encourage dishonesty and penalises honest students.