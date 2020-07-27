DUTA demands release of funds to govt.-funded colleges

New Delhi

27 July 2020 23:29 IST

Delhi University teachers on Monday gathered outside the Vidhan Sabha to protest delays in release of grants to 12 colleges, which are funded by the Delhi government.

Employees of some these colleges have not been paid salaries since May, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said. For more than a year now, the government has been irregular with the release grants. They said the funds released are inadequate.

Medical bills also not reimbursed, alleged teachers and staff. Pensioners have also been affected and infrastructure development and maintenance have gone for a toss, the union added.

The DUTA has been petitioning CM Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia as well as other authorities over the issue. The teachers undertook the protest despite not receiving permission for the same and at the risk of violating social distancing norms, they highlighted.