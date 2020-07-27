DUTA demands release of funds to govt.-funded colleges

Delhi University teachers on Monday gathered outside the Vidhan Sabha to protest delays in release of grants to 12 colleges, which are funded by the Delhi government.
Employees of some these colleges have not been paid salaries since May, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said. For more than a year now, the government has been irregular with the release grants. They said the funds released are inadequate.
Medical bills also not reimbursed, alleged teachers and staff. Pensioners have also been affected and infrastructure development and maintenance have gone for a toss, the union added.
The DUTA has been petitioning CM Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia as well as other authorities over the issue. The teachers undertook the protest despite not receiving permission for the same and at the risk of violating social distancing norms, they highlighted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath