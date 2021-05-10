DUTA demands compensation for kin of ad hoc faculty members who died of COVID

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking compensation of ₹2.5 crore for the kin of ad hoc or temporary faculty members who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

In a letter to UGC Chairman D.P. Singh, the DUTA said: “We have lost many young colleagues who have been serving at the University of Delhi on ad hoc basis. This has not only caused unbearable losses to the families but also created issues of livelihood. We request for a compensation of ₹2.5 crore to the kin of ad hoc or temporary faculty members who have lost their lives to this pandemic.”

The teachers’ body also demanded that additional funding be provided to institutions to maintain contract workers through the pandemic. “Not only will institutions lose skilled workers who have served for long but also push families of these employees into depression,” the letter read.