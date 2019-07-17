DUTA continues strike, bats for ad hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) continued its strike for the second day on Tuesday and held demonstrations at the University Grants Commission office to demand protection of ad hoc teachers on account of a fresh recruitment drive.

The process of allotting additional posts to the university as part of the second tranche of postings under the OBC reservations, a long-standing demand of the association, was initiated by the UGC on Monday. However, the DUTA decided to continue its strike.

In a statement, it said that additional allocation of posts were now needed in order to accommodate expansion on account of EWS reservations. It demanded that the current recruitment drive should not lead to the displacement of existing ad hoc teachers. The teachers also upped the ante against distribution of funds through Higher Education Financing Agency loans.

Meanwhile, student’s group ABVP also called for an extension of admissions under the fourth list on account of disruption caused by the strike.

ABVP claimed that due to the strike, the admissions process had come to a standstill on Monday at most departments with several applicants being sent back. The group called the strike “anti-student”. The ABVP said it has asked the Dean of Student Welfare to extend the last date of approvals from Wednesday to Thursday.

DSW Rajeev Gupta did not respond to messages in this regard.