DUTA calls for indefinite strike from December 4

(DUTA) called for an indefinite strike starting December 4, following reports of the Delhi University Principal’s Association (DUPA) deciding to put on hold the joining of ad-hoc teachers, it said on Friday. The DUPA’s decision would put at risk the employment of up to 4,500 teachers working with the university for several years, the teachers’ association said.

As a consequence of the new directive, it argued that many posts falling vacant were not being filled which was also effecting classes. The DUTA views the directive as an attack on the stability of the university and the quality of education imparted, it said.

The union had earlier announced that it would be carrying out an evaluation boycott and go on strike starting the second week of December but has now advanced the date.

It has demanded that the Vice-Chancellor withdraw the directive, make provisions for teacher’s promotions, account for past service when giving promotions and to out approval of rosters on hold till more posts are sanctioned to colleges.