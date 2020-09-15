DUTA calls for 3-day strike

New Delhi

15 September 2020 02:00 IST

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called for a three-day strike starting Wednesday to protest the non-release of funds to 12 colleges under the government.

The union has been demanding the release of funds to these colleges for several months now. It has also demanded that the university and government resolve issues among them so that the employees and institutions are spared. While grants have been released to six colleges recently, employees at the rest of these colleges have allegedly not been paid salaries for nearly five months. As part of the strike, teachers will boycott online classes.

