Delhi

DUTA calls for 3-day strike

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called for a three-day strike starting Wednesday to protest the non-release of funds to 12 colleges under the government.

The union has been demanding the release of funds to these colleges for several months now. It has also demanded that the university and government resolve issues among them so that the employees and institutions are spared. While grants have been released to six colleges recently, employees at the rest of these colleges have allegedly not been paid salaries for nearly five months. As part of the strike, teachers will boycott online classes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 2:00:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/duta-calls-for-3-day-strike/article32605143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story