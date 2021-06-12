DUTA asks V-C to set up COVID care facility

NEW DELHI

12 June 2021 03:37 IST

It also proposes installing oxygen plant

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has urged the university administration to take requisite measures and prepare for the next COVID-19 wave by setting up of a COVID care facility.

A proposal for setting up an oxygen plant was discussed in a meeting with vice-chancellor P.C. Joshi on Thursday, said DUTA.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “We discussed a proposal to set up an oxygen plant through contribution of teachers and employees. The V-C assured they are exploring various ways of materialising it, including requesting funds from the government. It was agreed that DUTA will join the appeal call in case the university requires raising funds for the plant.”

The teachers’ body also demanded the inclusion of elected DUTA members in the university’s Covid Task Force.

It also urged the administration to ensure that employees of the 12 colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government get their salaries on time.

“University officials were informed that most colleges are facing shortage and may not be able to give salaries of June and many have not been able to give full salaries for May. It is important that DU remind the Delhi government about the promise of ₹28 crore to settle the issue of this gap in grants and requirements,” added Mr. Ray.