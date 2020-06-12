DUTA appeals to varsity to reach out to late prof.’s kin

New Delhi

12 June 2020 01:16 IST

The DU Teachers Association (DUTA) on Thursday appealed to university administration to reach out to family of Professor Wali Akhtar who died of COVID-19.

Professor Akhtar of the Arabic Department had reportedly been turned away by several hospitals and did not receive timely attention.

This was “testimony to the shocking state of the healthcare system of the country. This utter unpreparedness of the system to deal with not only COVID-19 cases but also to provide treatment for any other ailment to people in urgent need reveals the complete collapse of the system and the inability of the government to ensure timely care to all,” DUTA said. The group stated that ordinary citizens were left alone to “face immeasurable suffering and lives are being lost at a very rapid rate”.

