Delhi

DUTA appeals to varsity to reach out to late prof.’s kin

The DU Teachers Association (DUTA) on Thursday appealed to university administration to reach out to family of Professor Wali Akhtar who died of COVID-19.

Professor Akhtar of the Arabic Department had reportedly been turned away by several hospitals and did not receive timely attention.

This was “testimony to the shocking state of the healthcare system of the country. This utter unpreparedness of the system to deal with not only COVID-19 cases but also to provide treatment for any other ailment to people in urgent need reveals the complete collapse of the system and the inability of the government to ensure timely care to all,” DUTA said. The group stated that ordinary citizens were left alone to “face immeasurable suffering and lives are being lost at a very rapid rate”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 1:18:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/duta-appeals-to-varsity-to-reach-out-to-late-profs-kin/article31808724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY