DUSU writes to Registrar

27 March 2021 04:04 IST

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the DU Registrar, demanding participation of students in the Executive and Academic Council to put forth their issues and concerns.

DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said: “Students’ participation in decision making bodies of Delhi University is must to ensure that student-centric issues are put forth in front of the administration. It has been a long demand of DUSU.”

