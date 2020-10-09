Delhi

DUSU to form grievance cell for students

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Thursday met the varsity’s Admission Committee regarding the upcoming undergraduate admissions.

DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said: “DUSU has decided to form a grievance cell for the upcoming students and is recruiting 500 students as interns and volunteers for the admission process. DUSU has also requested the administration to extend the last date of uploading the marksheet and ensure that a proper webinar is held for the students.”

“The pandemic led situation demand new ways to conduct the process of admissions,” Mr. Dahiya added.

