DUSU raises pitch to name its office after Veer Savarkar

The Delhi University Students’ Union on Monday raised a demand to name the DUSU office after freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

DUSU president Shakti Singh announced this decision during the staging of a play ‘Hey Mrituanjay’, which is based on the time Savarkar spent in jail in the Andaman islands. The play was organised by the students’ union.

Mr. Singh said, “Veer Savarkar is a true inspiration for all the students. Successive Congress governments have done hard work to malign Savarkar’s name. Even today in Rajasthan, the State government is working to pollute the history.”

The students’ union president added that the ABVP would ensure that the DUSU office would be named after the freedom fighter.

