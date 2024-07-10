DUSU president files defamation complaint against NSUI

Days after Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) vice-president Abhi Dahiya from the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) filed a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor against DUSU president Tushar Dedha of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for allegedly using a fraudulent marksheet to secure admission, the DUSU chief filed a police complaint of defamation against NSUI members.

No FIR has been registered in the matter as yet. Earlier, several NSUI members had posted purported photographs of Mr. Dedha’s marksheets on social media, accusing him of fraud. They demanded that he be removed from his post of DUSU president. Mr. Dahiya had written to the V-C on July 3.

In response to the allegations, Mr. Dedha said in a statement, “I have been a part of Delhi University since 2016, and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post-graduation; then again during my nomination for the DUSU election.”

“If asked again, I am fully willing to cooperate with any investigation. However, it is imperative that those levelling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation must be punished,” he added. NSUI members did not comment on the police complaint made by Mr. Dedha.