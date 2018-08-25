Next Story
Delhi

DUSU polls to be held on Sept. 12

more-in

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections for this year will be held on September 12.

Last date for the receipt of submission of the nomination papers is September 4, the varsity said.

Nomination papers

“Scrutiny of the nomination papers and publication of the list of nominated candidates will be done on September 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations by candidates is September 5 till noon, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day,” said DU Registrar Tarun Das.

While students of morning colleges can cast their votes between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m., students in evening colleges will be able to vote between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

“The date, time and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later,” said Mr. Das.

