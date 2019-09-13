DUSU polls: only 40% turn up to cast vote

Amid tight security, students thronged Delhi University campuses to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Thursday. The voter turnout followed the previous years’ trends with only about 40% of over 1.3 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise.

A total of 16 candidates from various students’ groups were in the race to the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary — in the DUSU panel. Among the major parties that have put up candidates were RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which won a majority of seats in the last five years, Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), left group All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO). Apart from elections to the DUSU panel, voting also took place for the posts of members of the college committees.

The university-appointed CEO, Ashok Prasad, said that voting went off smoothly apart from minor EVM glitches, which were fixed within half an hour. In a few places, it was found that pieces of paper were inserted under the button of the machine, making it inactive after a couple of presses, while at other places issues such as lights not turning on were reported, said Mr. Prasad.

Up to 144 EVMs were deployed at 52 polling centres across the university for the exercise, the CEO added.

Meanwhile, the NSUI alleged that its candidate was “illegally detained” while trying to enter a polling booth.

Students’ dilemma

Among students who didn’t cast their votes was Falguni Tripathi, a first year M.A. Philosophy student of Laxmi Bai College. Ms. Tripathi said that she didn’t participate in the voting as she didn’t know which group or candidate would serve her interests the best.

Others complained about the nature of the campaign where the agenda of the groups was unclear. For instance, Anshika Singh of the Campus Law Centre (CLC) said that some groups came to college and littered it with pamphlets announcing that they would win the elections, but they didn’t tell us why they wanted our vote. “It didn’t make sense,” she added.

Among those who voted, some did so on the basis of the popularity of the group. Shivam Nirbhaay, a student of the CLC, said that the union is a pressure group of sorts after all. Keeping this in mind, he voted for the group that he believed could communicate students’ grievances with the administration. Others such as Ashwini Kumar, a student of Ramjas, said that he didn’t held confidence in any of the existing groups with their loud campaigns. He said his vote went to NOTA.

While counting of votes will take place on Friday, the ABVP and NSUI have claimed sweeping victories. The ABVP for instance claimed that its candidates achieved victories in electoral posts at a total of 30 colleges, including Ram Lal Anand College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, SGTB Khalsa college, Shivaji College, ARSD College, Vivekananda College, Satyawati College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences and Laxmi Bai College. The NSUI on its part claimed victory in 22 colleges, including Rajdhani College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Campus Law Centre and Sri Venkateswara College.