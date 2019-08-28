DUSU polls: NSUI campaigns against inequality on campus

The National Students’ Union of India on Tuesday launched its campaign and manifesto ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls scheduled for September 12.

The campaign will revolve around the slogan “blow the whistle against inequality in Delhi University”, the Congress-affiliated student union said and distributed whistles to encourage students to become “whistle blowers” and take a stand against inequality.

AICC joint secretary and in-charge of the NSUI Ruchi Gupta said: “There is pervasive inequality in DU — between campuses, between colleges, between students [caste, region, linguistic, rural vs urban etc.], between morning and evening colleges as well as between certain streams [science and commerce].” She said that the NSUI being a responsible student organisation would highlight this inequality that holds back youth from different parts of the country from realising their full potential.

Ms. Gupta added that attempts are being made at the university to establish a dominant narrative and cultural hegemony through coercion, violence, falsehood and institutional capture or subversion, where other viewpoints are being denied equal space in the public discourse. “We will ensure that DU is one university with equal opportunity and there is no disparity between colleges, campuses and opportunities.” Ms. Gupta said.

“NSUI will blow the whistle against inequality between campuses, economic, lingusitic and regional inequality for respect and security of women, social justice, LGBTQIA rights and rights of the differently abled,” she added.

Issues to be highlighted

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said that some of the issues the party would highlight would be to stop backdoor privatisation through self-financing courses, initiate fee rationalisation, timely distribution of scholarships, and other student rights to make DU affordable.

NSUI also launched a campaign in which students were told to distribute pamphlets which encourage them to use the hashtag #AwazUthaoSeetiBajao and tag the party on various social media platforms to share what “equal opportunity means to them”. The students have been promised a chance to win movie tickets through their participation.

Responding to a question on whether offering free movie tickets to students to participate in a competition was encouraging the use of money and muscle for winning election, something the NSUI had taken a stand against, Ms. Gupta said, “A few 100 tickets as an incentive is hardly money and muscle. The real money and muscle is used by the ABVP who roam in convoys of cars with sticks in their hand.”