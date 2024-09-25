DUSU polls: HC orders action against students defacing public property

The High Court here on Tuesday ordered Delhi University (DU) to immediately serve disqualification notices on those involved in defacing public property across the city while campaigning for its student union polls slated for September 27.

The court also directed the university to recover damages from the violators as it rapped the police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Metro for failing to act against the violations.

“Delhi Metro and MCD should give the names of those involved to Delhi University,” a Bench of Chief Justice Designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court also asked the police how could violators paste posters and make graffiti on walls of police stations. “What were police officials doing...? This is shocking,” the Bench remarked.

It also directed the Chief Election Officer of DU to be present in the court on Wednesday when it would conduct further hearing on the plea seeking action against the candidates and student outfits involved in damaging public property.

During the hearing, petitioner Prashant Manchanda submitted photographs of places where posters of candidates had come up in violation of rules, which prompted the court to ask the university, MCD, police and Delhi Metro as to why they did not initiated any action against those responsible for it.

“The Delhi police have to enforce the law and not us. If you don’t want to enforce the law, what can we do? If the university does not want to do anything, what can we do about this?” the court asked.

The court also questioned the MCD for not acting despite big hoardings coming up at several places in the city. It asked the university remove the posters within 24 hours.