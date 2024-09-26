DUSU polls: HC decries the ‘influence of money power’

The High Court here on Wednesday expressed outrage over the defacing of public property and the “influence of money power” ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, which are scheduled for Friday.

Hearing a plea over the issue, the court suggested that the university either defer the elections till candidates clean up their act or disqualify the errant nominees to pave the way for a fresh nomination process.

It also asked the authorities to recover damages from the candidates.

“If they (candidates) can put up posters, then they can pay for their removal also. They all have deep pockets,” the court said.

Expressing concern over the growing influence of money power in student politics, it said, “What is the point of having so much money power? It is corrupting students right at the inception. What is the use of having this election? It’s a festival of democracy, not a festival of laundering money. This is laundering of money which is taking place here.”

During the proceedings, the counsel for the MCD and Delhi Metro provided evidence of the widespread defacement, revealing that the civic body had removed four truckloads of election material, including 16,000 boards, 7,000 hoardings, 200,000 pamphlets and posters, and 28,500 banners since September 13.

“Everything must be repainted, restored. Look at how much money has been spent here. It is worse than the general election,” the court observed.

“How much spending is taking place in these elections? Is there some counting that is being done? Is there any audit being done? Must be a few crores that have been spent,” it said, adding that at a place of learning, students are “behaving like illiterates”.

“Look at the way they have pasted posters on the walls, and even on the roads. And Delhi University is doing nothing,” it said.

Delhi University’s counsel requested the court to take up the case again tomorrow, indicating that the university is considering significant actions regarding the elections.

In the meantime, the court directed the Delhi Police to cooperate with Delhi University, MCD, and Delhi Metro to prevent further defacement and ensure that all existing defacement is removed.

Meanwhile, Satyapal Singh, Chief Electoral Officer for the DUSU elections, said the university is taking multiple steps to contain defacement and littering. “We have already issued a notice asking students to remove their posters. We are holding another meeting to discuss the issue and a committee is in place to take stock of the defacement.”