Fee, hostels major issues in DUSU polls; outfits mull INDIA-like bloc 

September 15, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

As a new generation of students gets ready to participate in elections to the Delhi University’s student body, which are being held after a gap of four years, age-old issues and some new ones have taken centre stage —shortage of hostel rooms, rising tuition fee, women safety and the government’s new National Education Policy (NEP).

The university campus is also reverberating with talks of a possible alliance between the student outfits associated with the INDIA bloc parties, which will be taking on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The last Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections were held in 2019, when the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged the winner.

The authorities had extended the tenure of the student council led by the ABVP as the elections could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the campaigning picked up as candidates filed their nominations on Thursday. Friday is the last day for the withdrawal of the papers. The elections will be held on September 22. This time, student groups are trying hard to win the backing of undergraduate students.

Many student leaders said the education sector has seen massive changes in the past four years.

Anjali Kumari, a joint secretary of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), a left-wing student body, said the quality of education has gone down with the adoption of the NEP. “One of our main demands is to do away with the four-year undergraduate programme ,” she said.

For the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is linked to the Congress, women safety and rampant increase in fee are major issues.

“It is important to understand that students in Delhi University come from different socio-economic backgrounds. Therefore, affordable fee and pocket-friendly hostel charges are a priority,” said NSUI’s national president Kanhaiya Kumar.

ABVP’s national media convener Ashutosh Singh said they want improvement in sports facilities and “one course, one fee”.

The Students’ Federation of India, a wing of the CPI(M), has promised to work for ensuring more hostel rooms for students besides concessional metro passes, said Aditi Tyagi, a member of the outfit.

Meanwhile, the university is abuzz with talks of the NSUI, AISA and SFI forming an alliance ahead of the September 22 polls, a lesson some student leaders said they have learnt from the coming together of Opposition parties against the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, many leaders of the outfits said they have not yet arrived at a decision on an INDIA-like alliance to fight the ABVP, but talks are on.