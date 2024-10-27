DUSU polls: Delhi University V-C takes stock of cleanliness drive ahead of HC hearing

Delhi University (DU) Chief Election Officer (CEO) Satyapal Singh said on Saturday (October 27, 2024) that several teams led by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Singh have been touring both North and South Campuses to take stock of the ongoing drive to restore public property on the university premises.

Mr. Singh’s statement came two days ahead of a hearing in the Delhi High Court over the “blatant disregard for election norms” and “abuse of money power” by candidates who allegedly defaced public property with campaign material during the DU Students’ Union polls. The court had barred the university from declaring the results of the September 27 elections until candidates restore the defaced properties and compensate civic agencies for the damage caused. It had also asked 16 student nominees to appear on October 28, 2024 and explain their conduct.

Mr. Satyapal Singh said the V-C has been touring both campuses since Thursday (October 24, 2024).

“With the cooperation of the students and the university, the defaced properties have been cleaned. As per the latest report, more than 90% of the colleges, departments, institutes, and centres have cleaned their premises,” said the DU CEO. He added that on Saturday (October 26, 2024), 20 observers toured 10 different routes on both campuses to inspect the ongoing drive.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the primary agency involved in the restoration work, had earlier told the court that it had incurred an expense of ₹1 crore so far and that the expenses must be borne by DU.