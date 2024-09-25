ADVERTISEMENT

DUSU polls: Delhi HC issues warning against defacing public property

Published - September 25, 2024 01:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi HC, visibly upset by the widespread defacement of public property in the lead-up to the DUSU polls, remarked, ‘If they can put up posters, they can pay for the removal also’

The Hindu Bureau

ABVP candidates Bhanu Pratap Singh (vice-president candidate, left) and Aman Kapasiya (joint secretary candidate, centre) and ABVP member addresses the media while releasing the manifesto for DUSU elections, in New Delhi on September 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court issued stern warning to candidates contesting in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, cautioning them for the defacement of public property across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

DUSU polls: eight candidates in fray for president’s post

“Either you [DU] will defer the elections, which is scheduled for September 27, till everything gets cleaned up, or you disqualify them and ask for new nominations to be filed. Or you allow the election to take place on the date fixed, but don’t publish the results until everything gets cleaned up,” the Court remarked.

The Court, visibly upset by the widespread defacement of public property in the lead-up to the DUSU polls, remarked, “If they can put up posters, they can pay for the removal also. They all have deep pocket, they can pay for it. This is not some ordinary students fighting election, this seems to be some organised groups which is doing it”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | DUSU polls: HC orders action against students defacing public property

As the campaigning picked up, every nook and corner of the north campus of the university was found littered with pamphlets and posters defacing the campus walls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year, a total of 87 candidates had filed nominations for the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary — which form the central panel that is elected for a year.

After the withdrawal of nominations on Friday (September 20, 2024) morning, a fresh notification was released with a total of 21 candidates. There are a total of 10 women candidates. Of the eight presidential candidates, three are women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US