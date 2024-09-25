GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DUSU polls: Delhi HC issues warning against defacing public property

Delhi HC, visibly upset by the widespread defacement of public property in the lead-up to the DUSU polls, remarked, ‘If they can put up posters, they can pay for the removal also’

Published - September 25, 2024 01:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
ABVP candidates Bhanu Pratap Singh (vice-president candidate, left) and Aman Kapasiya (joint secretary candidate, centre) and ABVP member addresses the media while releasing the manifesto for DUSU elections, in New Delhi on September 21, 2024.

ABVP candidates Bhanu Pratap Singh (vice-president candidate, left) and Aman Kapasiya (joint secretary candidate, centre) and ABVP member addresses the media while releasing the manifesto for DUSU elections, in New Delhi on September 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court issued stern warning to candidates contesting in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, cautioning them for the defacement of public property across the city.

DUSU polls: eight candidates in fray for president’s post

“Either you [DU] will defer the elections, which is scheduled for September 27, till everything gets cleaned up, or you disqualify them and ask for new nominations to be filed. Or you allow the election to take place on the date fixed, but don’t publish the results until everything gets cleaned up,” the Court remarked.

The Court, visibly upset by the widespread defacement of public property in the lead-up to the DUSU polls, remarked, “If they can put up posters, they can pay for the removal also. They all have deep pocket, they can pay for it. This is not some ordinary students fighting election, this seems to be some organised groups which is doing it”.

Also read | DUSU polls: HC orders action against students defacing public property

As the campaigning picked up, every nook and corner of the north campus of the university was found littered with pamphlets and posters defacing the campus walls.

This year, a total of 87 candidates had filed nominations for the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary — which form the central panel that is elected for a year.

After the withdrawal of nominations on Friday (September 20, 2024) morning, a fresh notification was released with a total of 21 candidates. There are a total of 10 women candidates. Of the eight presidential candidates, three are women.

September 25, 2024

