DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI zero in on candidates

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday zeroed in on 10 probable candidates each for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. The student outfits said soon they will decide their final four candidates for the September 27 polls, for which the campaigning has picked up pace with posters of probable candidates coming up across the university’s north campus.

Ashish Lamba, Delhi president of the NSUI, said they were raising issues of poor hostel infrastructure and fee hikes. ABVP’s Delhi secretary Harsh Atri said they have carved out six routes to cover all DU colleges. “We are speaking to students about our achievements and asking for feedback. Based on this feedback, we will draft our manifesto,” he said.

Anjali, All-India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary at DU, said they are pushing for the constitution of an internal complaints committee (ICC) to deal with complaints of sexual harassment lodged by girl students.

Other issues that the outfit hopes to address include fee hike and the rising cost of living. “We are also informing students that despite the ABVP being in power for the past a few years, they have hardly raised their issues,” she said.