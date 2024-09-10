GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI zero in on candidates

Published - September 10, 2024 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday zeroed in on 10 probable candidates each for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. The student outfits said soon they will decide their final four candidates for the September 27 polls, for which the campaigning has picked up pace with posters of probable candidates coming up across the university’s north campus.

Ashish Lamba, Delhi president of the NSUI, said they were raising issues of poor hostel infrastructure and fee hikes. ABVP’s Delhi secretary Harsh Atri said they have carved out six routes to cover all DU colleges. “We are speaking to students about our achievements and asking for feedback. Based on this feedback, we will draft our manifesto,” he said. 

Anjali, All-India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary at DU, said they are pushing for the constitution of an internal complaints committee (ICC) to deal with complaints of sexual harassment lodged by girl students.

Other issues that the outfit hopes to address include fee hike and the rising cost of living. “We are also informing students that despite the ABVP being in power for the past a few years, they have hardly raised their issues,” she said.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:32 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.