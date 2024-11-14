ADVERTISEMENT

DUSU poll results to be announced on Nov. 21

Published - November 14, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court had on Monday allowed the university to start the process of counting the votes, subject to the university’s satisfaction regarding the restoration of public property defaced during campaigning

The Hindu Bureau

The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be declared on November 21, almost two months after the polls were held, university officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday allowed the university to start the process of counting the votes, subject to the university’s satisfaction regarding the restoration of public property defaced during campaigning. The results of the elections, held on September 27, were originally scheduled to be announced the next day. However, the court stayed the counting of votes until all defacement issues were addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / education

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US