DUSU poll results to be announced on Nov. 21

The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be declared on November 21, almost two months after the polls were held, university officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday allowed the university to start the process of counting the votes, subject to the university’s satisfaction regarding the restoration of public property defaced during campaigning. The results of the elections, held on September 27, were originally scheduled to be announced the next day. However, the court stayed the counting of votes until all defacement issues were addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.