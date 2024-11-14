DUSU poll results to be announced on Nov. 21

The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be declared on November 21, almost two months after the polls were held, university officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday allowed the university to start the process of counting the votes, subject to the university’s satisfaction regarding the restoration of public property defaced during campaigning. The results of the elections, held on September 27, were originally scheduled to be announced the next day. However, the court stayed the counting of votes until all defacement issues were addressed.