DUSU elections: students cast their ballot; votes likely to be counted after October 21

Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday amid heavy security. Students said infrastructure issues, women’s safety, and affordable transportation weighed on their minds while casting their ballots.

However, the counting of votes, which has been halted by the Delhi High Court, is likely to happen only after October 21.

The court had a day earlier while hearing a plea seeking action against DUSU candidates and student outfits involved in defacing public walls, said, “No counting of votes shall take place… till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored.”

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We will wait for the court’s directions before starting the process of counting votes. The next hearing is scheduled for October 21.”

Three major political players are in the fray this time — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Left panel comprising All India Students’ Union and Students’ Federation of India.

The polling took place in two phases — from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students attending morning classes and from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for evening students. Voters were seen standing in long queues even as supporters of various students’ outfits handed them pamphlets.

However, the election buzz was subdued this year compared to previous years.

Miranda House reported a voter turnout of around 21% and Dyal Singh (Evening) College saw a turnout of just 17%.

According to a college principal, many students may not have exercised their franchise as no classes were held on Friday, which was followed by the weekend break.

Rohit Barala, 19, a first-time voter and a student at Hindu College, said he voted on the basis of infrastructure issues, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, air conditioning, and canteen facilities. He cast his vote for the four central panel posts and two college counsellor posts.

Three students of Campus Law Centre said Delhi Metro concessional passes, special buses, and potable water in hostels were the issues that decided their vote.

Following the High Court’s decision to withhold the counting of votes, the university issued a notice asking colleges to create secure rooms to store ballot boxes safely. Miranda House College principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “We have kept the ballots sealed in a strongroom, which is under CCTV surveillance round the clock.” Similar arrangements have been made in other colleges too.

