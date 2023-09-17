DUSU elections: NSUI vows menstrual leave, violence-free campus

September 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress party’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Saturday released its 10-point manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, with the promises including 12 days of menstrual leave every semester and a violence-free campus.

The outfit also promised to check fee hikes, more hostel seats, round-the-clock access to the library, free metro passes for students, an active placement cell and free Wi-Fi facility. The elections to the university’s student body will be held on September 22 after a gap of four years.

The NSUI had last held the DUSU president’s post in 2017, when Rocky Tuseed won the elections. Currently, the post is held by the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has lost the election to the president’s position only once since 2013.

The NSUI has fielded Hitesh Gulia for the post of the president. Abhi Dahiya will contest for the vice-president’s post while Yakshna Sharma and Shubham Gill are in the fray for the positions of the secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

‘No check on outsiders’

As the campaigning picked up pace, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that the university administration has “done nothing” to stop incidents of violence, with “outsiders” flooding the campus.

“At Kirori Mal College, a person was seen holding a gun. In another incident outside Daulat Ram College, an AISA activist – Aman – was abducted in a black SUV,” it said.

