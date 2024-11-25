DUSU elections: counting today; candidates told to keep celebrations low-key

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) central panel on Monday, the candidates were told to submit an affidavit pledging to refrain from using dhols, loudspeakers, pamphlets and firecrackers after the declaration of results, according to officials.

The affidavit, which was to be submitted by Sunday, also prohibited the nominees from organising roadshows or rallies to celebrate their victory.

If a candidate does not follow the conditions, then his or her candidature may be cancelled, as per the affidavit.

The two-month delay in the counting process follows a directive from the Delhi High Court, which requires the university to submit a status report on the restoration of public property defaced in the run-up to the elections on September 27.

It had on September 26, a day before the polling, criticised the blatant use of “money and muscle power” by the candidates and asked the university not to declare the results until they restore the defaced property and pay the expenses incurred on it.

The court had, in its November 11 order, permitted the counting of votes subject to an inspection panel’s satisfaction regarding the clean-up drive.

The university had postponed the counting of votes for the DUSU central panel to November 25 after the inspection panel expressed “dissatisfaction” with the clean-up exercise taken up by students. Earlier, the counting was to take place on November 21.

It had said the votes for the college-level student panels will be counted on November 24.

The Chief Election Office for the polls, Satyapal Singh, had too said the student leaders had been given more time to complete the task.

ABVP sweeps 5 colleges

Meanwhile, the results of student body elections in 52 colleges and departments of DU were announced on Sunday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) achieved a clean sweep in five colleges, while the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) captured all positions in two colleges.

The ABVP won all posts at Hansraj College, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Vivekananda College, Sri Aurobindo College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The NSUI achieved a clean sweep in Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) and Shyam Lal College (Morning).

(With inputs from PTI)