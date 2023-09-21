ADVERTISEMENT

DUSU election campaigning draws to a close

September 21, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Campaigning for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Thursday | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Student outfits made a last-minute pitch to the voters on Wednesday, with the campaigning for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled to end at 8 a.m. a day later. Streets and college buildings in North Campus were littered with pamphlets and SUVs plastered with posters of student organisations could be seen making rounds of the area.

The high-voltage election campaign saw the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) accusing each other of violence.

More than 100 people were detained for verification and identification during the campaign season, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. “We took their fingerprints to find if they had pending criminal cases. We were on the lookout for suspicious persons,” he said. He added that the police have registered several cases for defacement of public property during the campaign.

The ABVP, in a statement, said, “There has been an infiltration of outsiders associated with the NSUI on campus.” In response, the NSUI accused the RSS’ student wing of using outsiders to attack its candidates.

