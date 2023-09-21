HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

DUSU election campaigning draws to a close

September 21, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Campaigning for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Thursday

Campaigning for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Thursday | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Student outfits made a last-minute pitch to the voters on Wednesday, with the campaigning for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled to end at 8 a.m. a day later. Streets and college buildings in North Campus were littered with pamphlets and SUVs plastered with posters of student organisations could be seen making rounds of the area.

The high-voltage election campaign saw the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) accusing each other of violence.

More than 100 people were detained for verification and identification during the campaign season, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. “We took their fingerprints to find if they had pending criminal cases. We were on the lookout for suspicious persons,” he said. He added that the police have registered several cases for defacement of public property during the campaign.

The ABVP, in a statement, said, “There has been an infiltration of outsiders associated with the NSUI on campus.” In response, the NSUI accused the RSS’ student wing of using outsiders to attack its candidates.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.