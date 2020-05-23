DUSU demands end to ‘forced rent extraction’

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) demanded an end to the “forced rent extraction from pandemic-stricken students” on Friday.

Following multiple requests for help from students, who were being coerced by owners of paying guest facilities, DUSU office-bearers appealed to owners to stop harassing student tenants for rent and ensure the safety of their belongings.

The union appealed to all flat and PG owners to “refrain from high-handed demands and involuntary extraction of monthly rentals.”

Pradeep Tanwar, vice president of DUSU, said, “We held multiple conversations with the PG and flat owners of Kamala Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and other areas where a sizeable proportion of DU’s day scholars reside. We have sized up the matter and are continuously monitoring the situation. We will not allow any forced extraction of rent from the pandemic-stricken students. We will also make sure that the belongings of students, who left the national capital in haste, are also well taken care of by the owners of the rented accommodations.”