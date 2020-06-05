DUSU demands CM to release special package

Delhi University Students’ Union, (DUSU), along with 128 student representatives, demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release a special financial package for the university students, it said on Thursday.

Despite the pandemic crisis, students living in paying guest facilities and flats are being forced to pay rent and made to vacate their residences, DUSU noted. To address these issues, the union wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to release a special financial package to enforce policies to support them.

Severe hardships

Most students have returned to their hometowns and are facing severe difficulties. Appealing for a special package, the DUSU asked the CM to waive rent and undertake direct benefit transfers to their bank accounts. This step would greatly benefit students, as the source of income of most parents has dried up too.