DUSU begins ‘Democracy Dialogue’ lecture series

“Just like all streams unite to become a river, similarly the unification of all cultures, languages and religions forms a religion above any religion — humanity,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

He was speaking at a lecture series titled “Democracy Dialogue” on the topic “Composite Culture”, organised by the National Students’ Union of India-led Delhi University Students’ Union here. The lecture series would be held every fortnight.

Rashtriya Janata Dal national spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “Democracy is taken for granted in India. We see secularism, freedom, and justice as three exclusive parameters. However, in order for a democracy to flourish all these parameters should be taken into account.”

He advised the audience not to follow leaders blindly but to question them and their motives. Otherwise, the leaders we worship can, in no time, become dictators, he added.

Ali Anwar Ansari of the Janata Dal (United) spoke about the importance of India’s Independence movement, where everyone came together to free the nation. However, he pointed out, political cracks that emerged after the Partition made the nation suffer endlessly.

The speakers opined that the composite culture of India was at risk due to the rise in violence on the basis of caste, culture and language. They encouraged the students to voice their opinions and to question every move made by the government instead of accepting things as they are.