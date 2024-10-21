GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DUSU 2024 polls: Delhi HC asks candidates for explanation over property defacement

The court, which had halted the counting of votes of DUSU elections till all the defacement material, including posters, hoardings and graffiti was removed and public property was restored, reiterated the warning

Updated - October 21, 2024 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students cast their votes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections at Ramjas College-Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Students cast their votes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections at Ramjas College-Delhi University, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday (October 21, 2024) issued notice to several candidates who contested the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections held in September 2024, to appear before it in an alleged case of public property defacement.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela impleaded the candidates as parties to the proceedings while directing them to appear before it on October 28 and explain their conduct.

Also read:Decoding the graffiti culture in college campuses

The court orally asked the counsel for the Delhi University to communicate to the vice-chancellor it was not a pleasant situation that had arisen due to administrative failure and that he must take remedial measures.

The court, which had halted the counting of votes of DUSU elections till all the defacement material, including posters, hoardings and graffiti was removed and public property was restored, reiterated the warning.

Also read: How street art plays a role in the Jamia resistance

The court was hearing a plea seeking action against the prospective DUSU candidates and student outfits involved in allegedly damaging, defacing, soiling and destroying public walls.

While the polling took place on September 27, the vote counting, scheduled for September 28, was halted by the high court.

Published - October 21, 2024 05:02 pm IST

