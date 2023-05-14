Dust storm likely today in Delhi

May 14, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The maximum temperatures on Sunday is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season’s normal, and there is a possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm towards afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature of Delhi on Saturday was 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for this time of the year, as per the Safdarjung observatory.

Among other locations in the city, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded the highest temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures are expected to be above 40 degrees Celsius every day in the coming week.

