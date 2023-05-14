ADVERTISEMENT

Dust storm likely today in Delhi

May 14, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The maximum temperatures on Sunday is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season’s normal, and there is a possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm towards afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature of Delhi on Saturday was 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for this time of the year, as per the Safdarjung observatory.

Among other locations in the city, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded the highest temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures are expected to be above 40 degrees Celsius every day in the coming week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US