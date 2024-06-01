ADVERTISEMENT

Dust storm eases heatwave conditions in Delhi

Updated - June 01, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi experiences sudden weather shift with dust storm, cloudy skies, and relief from heatwave conditions predicted by IMD

PTI

A visitor quenches her thirst to beat the heat on a hot summer day, at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather on June 1 afternoon as a dust storm swept through the city accompanied by a cloudy sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days.

Editorial : Reign of fire: On Delhi and the high heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm, or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US