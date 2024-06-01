GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Dust storm eases heatwave conditions in Delhi

Delhi experiences sudden weather shift with dust storm, cloudy skies, and relief from heatwave conditions predicted by IMD

Updated - June 01, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A visitor quenches her thirst to beat the heat on a hot summer day, at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi on June 1, 2024.

A visitor quenches her thirst to beat the heat on a hot summer day, at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather on June 1 afternoon as a dust storm swept through the city accompanied by a cloudy sky.

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days.

Editorial : Reign of fire: On Delhi and the high heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm, or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather / climate change / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.